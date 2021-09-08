BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have their captains for the 2021 season. The five players are well-recognized, long-tenured, homegrown players in New England.
The five captains for the 2021 season are center David Andrews, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Devin McCourty, special teamer Matthew Slater, and running back James White.
Hightower returns to a captain role for the fourth time in his career, after missing last season as a COVID opt-out. White is a captain for the fourth consecutive year, while Andrews is a captain for the fifth straight year.
Slater, the longest-tenured member of the team, is a captain for the 11th straight season. Same goes for Devin McCourty.
Leading the way in 2021. pic.twitter.com/qxeEo3r747
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2021
Andrews and White were both free agents after last season, but both returned to the Patriots on new deals.
Ja’Whaun Bentley and Lawrence Guy were first-time captains a year ago, but they were not selected this year. Cam Newton and Jason McCourty were also captains a year ago, but neither player is with the team anymore.