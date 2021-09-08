NORTHBORO (CBS) – A person was killed after touching a live wire in Northboro Wednesday morning.
It happened on South Street, which was blocked off with police tape after the incident. Very few details have been released. The Worcester District Attorney’s office would only say they are looking into an “unattended death.”
“Earlier this morning our crews responded to an incident on South Street in Northboro where a member of the public came into contact with one of our wires,” National Grid said in a statement. “Upon arrival we immediately de-energized the local area so that first responders could safely provide assistance. At this time we have no further details, but we’ll continue to work with authorities as they investigate what happened.”
The area is expected to be closed to traffic for several hours.