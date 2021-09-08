MELROSE (CBS) – Just days into the new school year, two classrooms in Melrose are being told to quarantine because of positive coronavirus cases.
Superintendent Julie Kukenberger is not saying which specific school is involved.
"We have quarantined two classes and some additional individuals due to two positive individuals who live in the same household," she told WBZ-TV in a statement. "Because they tested positive on Saturday, all close contacts will quarantine for 7 days from their last exposure, which was Thursday, September 2, 2021."
Kukenberger said that means as long as these close contacts remain asymptomatic they could return to in person learning on Friday.
She added the district is following the guidance from the state departments of Education and Public Health and they’re working with the Melrose health department “as we navigate these challenging times.”