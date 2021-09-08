LAWRENCE (CBS) — Medal of Honor recipients flew on Wednesday to Lawrence High School, just one of several stops to speak with and hopefully inspire young minds.
The Medal of Honor recipients flew in on a National Guard Blackhawk helicopter. With them, the nation’s highest and most rare military decoration, only bestowed upon the bravest heroes.
The two recipients took the stage in the Performing Arts Center of Lawrence High School, telling their stories of both sacrifice and profound pride in their service. Their hope was to impact even a single student to think twice about what an honor it is to serve, and appreciate the ones who already have.
“Ultimately, I hope it sparks an interest to go back and look at all the people that served before me, before them, to make our country great. For every medal that was awarded, there’s five, 10, 15 other people who have done heroic actions that nobody’s going to ever hear about,” said Sergeant Major Matthew O. Williams, one of the Medal of Honor recipients.
Also on the list of stops on Wednesday included Beverly High School, Duxbury High School, Catholic Memorial High School, and Plymouth North High School.
“I think it was great seeing them on stage. It kind of encouraged me to keep chasing what I have in my mind for my dreams and my careers,” said student Katy Ucles, Class of 2022 Junior ROTC.
At around noon, the Medal of Honor Recipients gathered at the Robert Gould Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial to recognize William Carney, the nation’s first black Medal of Honor Recipient.
The recipients are also in Boston this week as part of a five-day convention to recognize veterans who have received the medal.