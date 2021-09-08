MILTON (CBS) – On Tuesday, there was an encouraging sign from an 18-year-old Milton Academy student who was injured in a hockey game last weekend.
Jake Thibeault shared a picture of himself sitting up on his Instagram page, with a message that read, in part, "Today I was able to sit up with the support of the wonderful health care team here at Worcester."
Thibeault suffered a spinal cord injury that left him with no movement from the waist down during a tournament with the Bulldogs last weekend.
Thibeault acknowledged the road would be difficult, but added, "because of each and every one of you it makes it a little bit easier."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Jake’s family with medical and home construction costs.