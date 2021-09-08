Patriots Injury Report: Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills Both Limited At Wednesday's PracticeThe Patriots released their first practice/injury report of the 2021 season on Wednesday, a list that only included three players.

Patriots Name Captains For 2021 Season: Dont'a Hightower Among Five Veteran CaptainsThe Patriots have their captains for the 2021 season. The five players are well-recognized, long-tenured, homegrown players in New England.

Cam Newton Has 'A Lot' To Get Off His Chest, Doesn't Plan To RetireCam Newton is not currently in the NFL quarterbacking business. He is, however, in the business of making big-market teases.

Bill Belichick Expects Mac Jones To Feel Plenty Of Pressure From Dolphins DefenseMac Jones will certainly feel some pressure ahead of his Patriots and NFL debut on Sunday afternoon. Then he will certainly feel some pressure during that game, with Brian Flores and his blitz-happy Miami Dolphins welcoming Jones into the league.

Celtics Reportedly Sign Luke Kornet To Exhibit 10 DealLuke Kornet is sticking with the Celtics for training camp, though the stretch big man will likely end up in Maine when the 2021-22 season tips off.