PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) – A casting company is seeking extras for the upcoming movie Hocus Pocus 2, which will be filmed in Providence and other surrounding communities over the next several months.
It was announced earlier this year that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy would be reprising their witchy roles for "Hocus Pocus 2," which is set to stream on Disney+ by Halloween in 2022.
The original Hocus Pocus, which remains a fan favorite more than 25 years after its original release, was filmed in Salem in the early 1990s. There was no immediate word if filming for the sequel would take place in the real Salem.
Kendall Cooper Casting said Wednesday it is accepting submissions for extras in the movie for scenes being filmed October-December.
Extras local to the area are asked to apply, especially people with dance experience, men with shoulder length hair or longer, and young adults ages 18-22 years old.
COVID testing will be required before any work on set, and will be provided by the production team. The film crew has adopted a COVID vaccine requirement, and proof will be needed to be in the movie.
Masks will be worn at all times, except when on camera.
Click here to apply to be an extra in the movie.