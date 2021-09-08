BOSTON (CBS) – The quiet stretch is about to end. It was simply too good to be true. After nearly a full week of dry weather, rain is back in the weather headlines.

In case you blocked it out, a quick refresher on just how wet it has been.

From July 1 through today, Boston has had 21.35″ of rainfall. The only other year on record with more rain in this stretch was 1955 and that was thanks to two major hurricanes (Connie and Diane). Next on the list…1872, with 14.73″, about 7″ less than this year.

Simply put, this has been extraordinarily/historically wet summer.

Over the last several days, there has been a touch of fall in the air. A feel of seasons changing. Perhaps, a new, drier weather pattern? Not just yet.

A cold front is currently marching eastward towards New England with a fairly skinny line of showers and downpours. If that front were to just keep on truckin’, this would be no big deal. A quick shower or two later tonight, then out to sea. Just our luck, it ain’t that easy. As the front nears New England, it will run into a blocking area of high pressure to our east and will slow to a crawl. The frontal boundary will essentially stall out on top of us Thursday and likely not pass through until sometime early on Friday. This will allow for rounds of downpours during Thursday and possibly a few thunderstorms as well.

TIMING

Wednesday night: The front slowly approaches from the west with a skinny line of downpours. The wet weather arrives in western MA after 9pm.

From there it slowly inches eastward, arriving in central MA (Worcester area) after 1am and in eastern MA after 4am. Best chance of downpours during Thursday mornings commute would be extreme eastern and southeastern MA.

Round two: There may be a bit of a break in the action around late Thursday morning and midday. However, with the front stalled in our area, instability in the atmosphere will lead to additional showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

The main threat with these storms will be very heavy rainfall and perhaps some gusty wind. The overall severe threat is fairly low, but localized flooding in some areas is possible.

Rainfall amounts will vary quite a bit in our region. While some will come in under an inch, others could receive 1-2″. Finally, we will need to watch for some “training” of cells…essentially downpours firing and refiring over the same locations. This could lead to isolated areas topping 2″ of rainfall Thursday.

By Thursday night we will finally start to see some movement eastward with the front and showers…Most of the area should clear out by Friday morning. This weekend looks sunny and dry (another sparkler!). Some increasing humidity Sunday with highs generally in the upper 70s and low 80s.