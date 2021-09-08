GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Two teens were arrested early Tuesday morning after they allegedly hit more than 40 vehicles — including school buses — and several area businesses with shots from an air pellet gun in Gloucester and Rockport.
Mark Madeja, 18, of Rockport, and David Aberegg, 18, of Gloucester, both face multiple charges including carrying a firearm on school grounds. One of the vehicles was a bus, which was vandalized at O'Maley Innovation Middle School.
Gloucester Police were called to the Crow's Nest Bar at 1:40 Tuesday morning for reports of shots fired at the business, which shattered a window. Gloucester Police also were called the Bass Avenue area for a car shot by an air pellet gun. A witness described seeing a person in an SUV shooting at the car.
Police said they then followed an SUV, which allegedly tried to evade police, and arrested Madeja and Aberegg. Police said they found open containers of alcohol in the car and an air pellet gun in the area traveled by the two suspects.
In total, 33 cars and one business were damaged in Gloucester, and 13 vehicles and seven businesses were damaged in Rockport.