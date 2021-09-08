CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – The first trailer for the star-studded movie “Don’t Look Up,” which features scenes filmed in Boston, was released Wednesday.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others.

Hollywood stars were spotted filming in the streets of Boston and in the suburbs last winter.

“Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet.

The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.

