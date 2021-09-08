BOSTON (CBS) – The first trailer for the star-studded movie “Don’t Look Up,” which features scenes filmed in Boston, was released Wednesday.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, along with Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry and others.
#DontLookUp in select theaters December 10 and on @Netflix December 24 @netflixfilm @dontlookupfilm pic.twitter.com/45uspy5TUb
— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) September 8, 2021
Hollywood stars were spotted filming in the streets of Boston and in the suburbs last winter.
“Don’t Look Up” is a story about two astronomers tasked with warning the world about an incoming comet set to destroy the planet.
The film is set to be released in select theaters on December 10, and available on Netflix December 24.