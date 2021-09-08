DEDHAM (CBS) – A 9-year-old boy was hospitalized Wednesday after his leg was impaled on a fence surrounding his apartment complex.
The Dedham Fire Department responded to the call around 5 p.m. and found the tip of the fence had gone through the boy's right thigh. The fire department had to use the hydraulic cutters used in car accidents to cut a section of the fence off — just small enough to fit in the ambulance — and get the boy on the ground. He was taken with the fence in his leg to Children's Hospital Boston.
Dedham Fire Chief William F. Spillane said the boy didn't cry and was the bravest child he has seen in more than 20 years of fire fighting.
Spillane said it was likely the boy was taking a shortcut home and slipped as he was climbing over the top of the fence.
The boy is undergoing surgery and is expected to recover.