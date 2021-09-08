BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is heading home for his 13th NFL season. The Woodlands, Texas native has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.
The deal reunites Amendola with former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, who is the current general manager of the Texans. Amendola played his college ball at Texas Tech and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008.
Amendola, 35, will make $2.5 million for the 2021 NFL season, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.
Amendola was an integral part of New England’s success from 2013 through 2017, with 230 receptions over his five seasons as a Patriot. He won two Super Bowls during his time with the team, catching six postseason touchdowns — including three during the team’s march to a Super Bowl XLIX victory in 2014.
He left the Patriots for the Miami Dolphins in 2018, and spent the last two seasons with the Detroit Lions. Amendola had 46 catches for 602 yards over 14 games for Detroit last season.
The Patriots will visit Amendola and the Texans in Week 5 of the 2021 season.