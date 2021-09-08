BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton is not currently in the NFL quarterbacking business. He is, however, in the business of making big-market teases.

The now-former Patriots quarterback broke his Instagram silence on Wednesday, tweeting a short video to promote a longer video that will be released Friday.

The 32-year-old made it clear that despite getting released by the Patriots at the end of August, he’s not ready to retire from football.

“On this week’s Funky Friday, I have a lot of things that I need to get off my chest. This is not a retirement speech, and I have a lot of football still in me,” Newton said in the black-and-white video.

And that … was it.

The longer video will be shared on Newton’s social media channels on Friday, after the NFL season kicks off without him on Thursday. This was Newton’s first post on Instagram since his pregame post before the Patriots’ third and final preseason game on Aug. 29.

Newton was released by the Patriots last Tuesday, when the team trimmed its roster to 53 players and unofficially declared rookie Mac Jones to be the starting quarterback. Newton was released by the Panthers — the team that had drafted him in 2011 — in March of 2020, before spending last year’s unique COVID season with the Patriots.

After throwing eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 12 touchdowns last year, Newton has yet to find a new team since his release from the Patriots.