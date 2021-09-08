Report: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson Suffered Dislocated Thumb, 'Some Optimism' He'll Be Able To Play Week 1Rhamondre Stevenson reportedly suffered a dislocated thumb in practice last week.

James Harrison Aggressively Dismisses Rumors Surrounding Malcolm Butler's Super Bowl BenchingJames Harrison -- a temporary Patriot who was part of that 2017 playoff run -- is here to squash all of the Malcolm Butler rumors.

Patriots Host 10 Players For Workouts, Including Former Steelers QB Devlin HodgesPatriots players had Tuesday off, but the front office was busy building up its contact list.

Julian Edelman Feels Like 'Child That Had Divorced Parents' When Picking Between Patriots And BuccaneersWhen it comes to making a Super Bowl pick for the upcoming season, Julian Edelman had trouble picking a side between his old boss and his favorite teammate.

Former Patriots WR Danny Amendola Signs With Houston TexansFormer Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola is heading home for his 13th NFL season.