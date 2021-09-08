BOSTON (CBS) – The number of breakthrough COVID cases in Massachusetts increased this week, but remains less than 1% of all vaccinated residents.
On Tuesday, the state released its weekly report on the number of cases in vaccinated people.READ MORE: Boston Voters Approve Vaccine Mandates At Work, Masks In Schools, New Poll Finds
The cumulative count this week was 23,858 people, which is just 0.53% of around 4.5 million people in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated.READ MORE: 3 Vermont State Troopers Resign Over Fake COVID Vaccine Cards
Last week, the state reported 19,443 breakthrough cases.
Of the breakthrough cases, a cumulative total of 762 vaccinated people had been hospitalized as of Saturday, which is up from 651 the previous week. Still, that accounts for only 0.02% of vaccinated Massachusetts residents.MORE NEWS: Dr. Brenda Cassellius Says Boston Public Schools Ready To Start New Year Thursday
There have been a total of 162 deaths in vaccinated people, up from 144 last week, which marks 0.004% of those who have received the COVID vaccine.