BRAINTREE (CBS) – Braintree High School was closed Wednesday due to an asbestos issue.
Last week, a broken water pipe pushed back the start of classes one week. Then Tuesday night, parents learned the school would be closed again.
The interim superintendent wrote in an email to parents that after the pipe burst, several tiles were tested for asbestos. Results came back late Tuesday, and Department of Environmental Protection regulations require the building be closed for air and surface testing.
“Obviously, the timing could not be worse,” parents were told in the email.
Results are expected on Wednesday, and the school could be approved to reopen by Thursday.
“If the testing is positive, which we believe will be the case, then we should be in position to open tomorrow,” the interim superintendent wrote. “The regulations related to asbestos are rightfully strict and comprehensive. Our buildings are 50 years or older, and still have items that contain this material. Undisturbed, asbestos poses no threat to safety, however once it has been affected, appropriate precautions need to be followed to ensure a healthy environment.”