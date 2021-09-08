BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston school bus drivers’ union wants the start of school in the city to be postponed.

Classes are scheduled to begin Thursday in Boston, but the union says bus routing for the new school year is “by far the worst fiasco we’ve witnessed in our careers.”

There has been no comment yet from the city. Boston is one of many districts struggling with school bus driver shortages.

Just last week, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said there were more than 150 open positions across the district, including what she called a “significant” shortage of bus drivers and monitors.

The district is asking for anyone interested in an open position to apply right away. (Click here for details)

The union claims the company that employs the school bus drivers, Transdev, “had 100+ additional routes than last year, with no explanation for the increase.”

“Transdev and BPS have not told the Union what measures they are taking to correct these routing problems nor a time schedule for a fix.” the union said in a statement.

“BPS must immediately correct all routing problems and correct their tainted bid. Both to devise a reasonable and responsible routing policy toward COVID-19, which is now spiking, and to fix the transportation routing mismanagement problems at BPS, we believe the opening of in-person BPS should be postponed.”

According to the Boston Globe, the school system buses about 25,000 students a day with about 700 drivers.