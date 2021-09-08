BOSTON (CBS) – The FBI is looking for helping tracking down a man involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol who may have ties to Massachusetts.
Investigators released several new photos of the man Wednesday afternoon. He was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a “Berkshire Nautilus” logo on it. Berkshire Nautilus is a health club in Pittsfield in western Massachusetts.
He’s wanted for allegedly attacking federal law enforcement officers during the riots on January 6.
NEW PHOTOS: The #FBI needs help identifying this man involved in the alleged assault of federal officers at the U.S. Capitol. If you recognize this individual in photograph #141, submit a tip to 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. Learn more: https://t.co/aJZDOjp63B pic.twitter.com/0Q4PK127gP
— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) September 8, 2021
“We are asking the public to take a close look at these photos and to reach out to us if you know who this man is. We believe he was involved in a violent assault on federal officers and no amount of information is too small or irrelevant.” Joseph Bonavolonta, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement Wednesday.
The FBI described the man as white, about 6 feet tall, weighing around 225 pounds with a stocky build. He has white hair, brown eyes, and is believed to be in his mid-to-late fifties.
Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov to submit information. Please reference #141—the assault on federal officer photo number when calling or submitting information online.