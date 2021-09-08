BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots released their first practice/injury report of the 2021 season on Wednesday. The good news is that the team’s list of players currently hampered by an injury is not very long.
Only three players were on the report, and all three were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice as the Patriots gear up for their Week 1 tilt against the Miami Dolphins in Foxboro. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle), offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and cornerback Jalen Mills (thumb) were the only names appearing on on Wednesday’s report.READ MORE: Patriots Name Captains For 2021 Season: Dont'a Hightower Among Five Veteran Captains
Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who reportedly suffered a dislocated thumb at practice last week, was nowhere to be found on the report. That bodes well for his game status come Sunday.READ MORE: Cam Newton Has 'A Lot' To Get Off His Chest, Doesn't Plan To Retire
The Dolphins listed two players as limited on Wednesday: tackle Liam Eichenberg (thigh) and wide receiver Preston Williams (foot). Five other Dolphins were listed as full participants: running back Salvon Ahmed (back), safety Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder), linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee), and wide receiver Albert Wilson (quad).MORE NEWS: Bill Belichick Expects Mac Jones To Feel Plenty Of Pressure From Dolphins Defense
