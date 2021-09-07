Strangers Split 50/50 Tickets, End Up Winning $18,000 Prize At Fenway ParkTwo Red Sox fans left Fenway Park Friday with a new friendship and bump in their bank accounts.

A New NFL Rule Change Could Work To James White's Advantage In 2021The NFL season kicks off on Thursday night. With it will come the first year with a new rule that could prove very useful to Josh McDaniels, James White, and the New England Patriots' offense.

Paul Pierce Didn't Like Having To Talk About LeBron James 'All The Time' At ESPNPaul Pierce is the most beloved member of the modern-day Boston Celtics. A recent comment to Sports Illustrated should only endear him to the Boston fan base even more.

Tom Brady Gives Stephen Curry Some Cryptocurrency Advice: 'Don’t Laser Eyes!'Tom Brady doesn't lose too often. When he does ... he's at least happy to make fun of himself for it.

Baseball Report: Wild Card Races Heat Up With Just Four Weeks Of Regular Season Baseball LeftWith the calendar flipping to September, the Wild Card races remain tight with five teams within 4.5 games of the second spot in the National League and five teams fighting over both spots, all within 3.5 games of each other in the American League.