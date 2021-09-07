WAREHAM (CBS) – A 13-year-old girl was killed when she lost control and crashed while making a jump on a dirt bike at a track in Wareham.
It happened at Wareham MX Park on Cranberry Highway Monday afternoon.
The Plymouth District Attorney said Ava Pioppi of Carver was riding her bike south on the track and lost control after landing a jump. She swerved into oncoming traffic and collided with a man on another bike.
Pioppi was rushed to Tobey Hospital where she died. The man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The track will be closed until further notice.
“We had a tragic accident today and need time pray for the family’s involved. We will let everyone (know) when we will open again. Please understand and be patient the motocross family needs to stick together and stay strong thank you everyone for the support,” Wareham MX Park posted on its Facebook page.