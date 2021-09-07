CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
WORCESTER (CBS) – UMass Medical School has changed its name to UMass Chan Medical School after a massive and historic donation.

The $175 million gift from The Morningside Foundation is reportedly the largest donation ever to the UMass system.

The Newton-based investment group is led by billionaire Gerald Chan.

The medical school and it’s three graduate schools will be renamed after his family.

Back in 2014, the foundation donated $350 million to Harvard’s school of public health. It was renamed for Gerald Chan’s father, the late T.H. Chan.

