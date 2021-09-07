WORCESTER (CBS) – UMass Medical School has changed its name to UMass Chan Medical School after a massive and historic donation.
The $175 million gift from The Morningside Foundation is reportedly the largest donation ever to the UMass system.
The Newton-based investment group is led by billionaire Gerald Chan.
With gratitude for the transformational philanthropy of the Morningside Foundation, UMass Medical School is now UMass Chan Medical School. Learn about the history-making gift at @UMass and the name changes for #UMassChan's three schools: https://t.co/7w9uO0J81a #WhyUMassChan pic.twitter.com/hMK0Ce3qdc
— UMass Medical School (@UMassChan) September 7, 2021
The medical school and it’s three graduate schools will be renamed after his family.
Back in 2014, the foundation donated $350 million to Harvard’s school of public health. It was renamed for Gerald Chan’s father, the late T.H. Chan.