BOSTON (CBS) — Eighteen-year-old Jimmy Dallta thought it looked like a nice day out when he decided to take his kayak for a paddle around Boston Harbor Tuesday afternoon.

“It looked like it was a nice day but when you get out there and you are in the boat channel it’s pretty bad,” he told WBZ.

The teen says the waves got to about three feet and his kayak started taking on water when it capsized. He was able to get his phone out and call 9-1-1 as he held onto the kayak. “I was on top of the kayak and I held onto it,” he said.

That’s when someone in a sailboat passed by and helped him get closer to the shore in the area of the South Boston Yacht Club, where police met him and helped pull him ashore. “It was pretty scary but I’m glad I got out,” he said. “Very thankful.”

Dallta joked that he plans to take a break from kayaking for a while.