BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton is no longer in New England, but Patriots fans will eventually see a No. 1 taking the field again in Foxboro.
With Week 1 of the 2021 season now upon us, a handful of Patriots players are changing their jersey numbers. That includes wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who is making the switch from No. 15 to the No. 1 jersey that was formally taken by Newton.
The receiver — who is starting the season on IR and won’t be able to suit up until Week 4 at the earliest — shared his jersey change on his Twitter account on Monday night:
Uno👀🤫 pic.twitter.com/QV8gMfXZTP
— Keal (@NkealHarry15) September 7, 2021
Harry wore the No. 1 jersey at both Arizona State and Chandler High School.
Harry isn’t the only receiver making a digit change on the Patriots. Newcomer Nelson Agholor, who wore No. 13 during training camp and the preseason, is now taking over No. 15. It’s the same number he wore with the Las Vegas Raiders last season when he had a career-high 896 yards to go with 48 receptions and eight touchdowns.
Rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore is also changing his number from No. 70 to No. 90, while linebacker Harvey Langi is making the switch from No. 48 to No. 52. The Patriots will kick off the 2021 season Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Miami Dolphins to Gillette Stadium.
