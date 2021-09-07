MAYNARD (CBS) — A fatal fire in Maynard was an accident caused by a leak in an underground gas line that ignited in a basement crawlspace, according to the State Fire Marshal.
A man in his 60s was found dead inside the Park Street home on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters initially received a call about a gas-like smell coming from the house.
"As this fire demonstrated, it's important to treat a potential gas leak as you would a fire alarm," said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey in a statement. "Natural gas and propane are treated with a substance that has a distinctive odor that smells like rotten eggs. If you can smell it in your home, go outside to call 9-1-1 right away. Don't smoke or use any electrical appliances, even a light switch or thermostat, because any spark could lead to an explosion."
When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the front and side windows of the house. Crews entered the home and found the victim inside. The fire spread quickly and it took approximately two hours to be fully extinguished.
Two Maynard police officers and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening.
The Maynard Fire Department said Eversource will continue to inspect the town’s gas lines for leaks.