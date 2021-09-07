BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,484 new confirmed COVID cases and 12 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday, after no reports over the holiday weekend.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 720,175. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,921.READ MORE: Surveillance Video Shows SUV Crash Into Worcester Restaurant
There were 264,404 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Michelle Wu Holds Big Lead In New Poll In Boston Mayor's Race
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.32%.
There are 601 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.MORE NEWS: Strangers Split 50/50 Tickets, End Up Winning $18,000 Prize At Fenway Park
There are also 164 patients currently in intensive care.