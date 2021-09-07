LOWELL (CBS) – Two Lowell police cruisers were hit by a car overnight right outside of a neighborhood precinct.
Both were parked near the intersection of Bridge Street and VFW Highway when a car slammed into them around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
No one was in either cruiser at the time.
The car that hit them flipped over and landed on its side in the middle of the street. The driver, who has not been identified, was hurt, but not seriously, according to police.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if charges will be filed.