BOSTON (CBS) – Two Red Sox fans left Fenway Park Friday with a new friendship and a bump in their bank accounts.

The Red Sox Foundation tweeted that Friday’s 50/50 raffle “made lifelong friends” of two men and their families.

A man from Massachusetts and a man from California were complete strangers until they ended up sitting next to each other at the game.

They bought 50/50 tickets and agreed to split the prize if they won.

The men ended up with the winning ticket, which was good for a prize of $18,401.

