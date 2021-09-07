BOSTON (CBS) – Two Red Sox fans left Fenway Park Friday with a new friendship and a bump in their bank accounts.
The Red Sox Foundation tweeted that Friday’s 50/50 raffle “made lifelong friends” of two men and their families.
A man from Massachusetts and a man from California were complete strangers until they ended up sitting next to each other at the game.
Your Tuesday feel-good story!
The 50/50 made lifelong friends for these two & their families, one from MA & the other from CA, who hadn't met prior to sitting next to each other on Friday at Fenway. They got 50/50 tickets, agreed to split if they won and guess what… they WON! pic.twitter.com/I168wfBNKU
— Red Sox Foundation (@RedSoxFund) September 7, 2021
They bought 50/50 tickets and agreed to split the prize if they won.
The men ended up with the winning ticket, which was good for a prize of $18,401.