DEDHAM (CBS) – Retired State Trooper James Coughlin and his wife are due to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of reckless endangerment and serving alcohol to minors related to the June drowning of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk at their Dedham home.
On June 6, Polk was pulled from a pool during a graduation party at the Coughlin family’s Netta Road home.
Polk, who had just graduated from Dedham High School hours earlier, died several days later.
Police filed a criminal complaint against James and Leslie Coughlin on misdemeanor charges because they hosted the party. At a hearing in front of a clerk magistrate in July, police testified there was underage drinking at the party, with beer cans scattered throughout the yard.
An attorney for the Coughlins said Polk was thrown into the pool by a friend who didn’t know the teenager couldn’t swim. Kelly also said Polk was not known as a drinker and was seen drinking water.
“When Mr. Coughlin heard the commotion outside, he ran to the pool and performed CPR in a desperate attempt to save Alonzo,” defense attorney Brian Kelly told the court. “What happened here was a terrible, terrible tragedy, a terrible accident. They are heartbroken that it happened but not every accident is a crime.”
Following testimony, the clerk magistrate determined there was enough evidence to go forward with charges.