BOSTON (CBS) – Michelle Wu has a commanding lead in the Boston Mayor’s race, according to a new poll, a week before a preliminary election will choose the two candidates in the November 2 runoff.
The Suffolk University and Boston Globe poll of 500 likely voters released Tuesday has City Councilor Wu with 31-percent of the vote.
Three other contenders are in a close race for second. Acting Mayor Kim Janey is at 20-percent and while City Councilors Annissa Essaibi George and Andrea Campbell have 19-percent and 18-percent respectively.
Boston’s former economic development chief John Barros is fifth with just three-percent.
WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller spoke to all of the candidates ahead of the September 14 preliminary election.
