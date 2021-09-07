LEXINGTON (CBS) — Alex Schwartz of Cambridge has a passion for cider donuts, and he knows he’s not alone. “You’re looking at the crumb of the donut, and the fry oil, and whether it has that apple taste that comes through as part of it,” said Schwartz.

“I had grown up in New England and love a cider donut, right like it’s the thing to do in the fall.”

So in 2020, he got to work on a map listing places in New England that sell cider donuts.

Schwartz said it takes up a lot of his time but it’s worth it. “I’d say it’s at least multiple dozens of hours just put into curating the map,” he said.

And then, of course, there’s the hard part of going to the locations, eating the donuts, and documenting it on social media under the name “ciderdonuteur.”

“I’m going on two-hour car trips and going and testing donuts, taking photos, writing silly reviews,” said Schwartz.

He also gets submissions from people, amounting to a comprehensive map that’s been viewed over 120,000 times since he started.

“I say enjoy the things that you love. And I love going around to farm stores and eating donuts and I figured I’d just bring that to the people,” said Schwartz.

One of the 191 locations on the map is Wilson Farm in Lexington. It’s also one of the places Alex reviewed, and he gave their cider donut a 10 out of 10.

“Our cider donuts are the reason why people come here in the fall. They are fresh, hot, delicious. Cinnamon and sugar on top of them,” said Kerri Wimberly, the marketing manager at Wilson Farm.

“I am all for this mission. I mean, come on, what else are you going to do on a fall day besides eat cider donuts,” said Wimberly.

Here is Schwartz’s map.