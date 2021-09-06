BOSTON (CBS) — Ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that there were a lot of moving parts with the team’s roster. Shortstop Jose Iglesias is one of those moving parts.
The Red Sox signed the 31-year-old Iglesias on Monday to help as the team deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has decimated its infield and bullpen. Iglesias, who got his start with Boston back in 2011, has been added to Boston's active roster and will wear No. 12 for the team.
Iglesias was available following his release from the Los Angeles Angels last Friday. In 114 games for Los Angeles, Iglesias slashed .259/.295/.375 with eight homers, 41 RBIs and 57 runs scored. Last season for the Orioles, Iglesias hit .357 over 39 games.
He’s best known for his glove at short, but Iglesias has struggled in the field in 2021. With the Angles, he committed a career-high 16 errors for a .958 fielding percentage.
Iglesias will not be eligible for the postseason roster, but will help bridge the gap until Boston gets Xander Bogaerts back from the COVID list. Bogaerts is part of the large group of Red Sox players currently sidelined with COVID or because of COVID protocols, a group that also includes second basemen Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo. Boston has recently had to turn to Jonathan Arauz, Jack Lopez and Taylor Motter in the middle of the infield.
Hernandez was on the Fenway field ahead of Monday’s game and could be activated as early as Tuesday. The Boston bullpen will also get an important arm back against the Rays, with lefty Josh Taylor reinstated from the COVID-19 Related IL ahead of Monday’s game.