SUTTON, N.H. (CBS) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a police chase ended on I-89 in Sutton, New Hampshire on Sunday. It began when Elijah Cadieux was clocked going 113 MPH, N.H. State Police said.
A trooper tried to pull Cadieux over but he didn't stop. A pursuit ensued but it was called off because Cadieux allegedly got on and off I-89 twice.
Police said Cadieux’s car hit a stop stick causing two of his tires to deflate. He then drove off I-89 and ran into the nearby woods.
Once he was found in the area, Cadieux was arrested without further incident.
It was determined that Cadieux’s car was stolen from Rhode Island and there was an active warrant out for his arrest for armed robbery in Rhode Island.
He was charged with being a fugitive from justice, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident, and reckless driving. More charges are expected.
Cadieux is expected in Merrimack County Superior Court on Tuesday.