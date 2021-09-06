Red Sox Sign Shortstop Jose Iglesias, Reinstate Reliever Josh Taylor From COVID ILAhead of Monday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that there were a lot of moving parts with the team's roster. Shortstop Jose Iglesias is one of those moving parts.

Dolphins Place Starting LT Austin Jackson On COVID List Ahead Of Week 1 Vs. PatriotsThe Dolphins may be a bit shorthanded along the offensive line when they look to slow down a revamped Patriots pass rush in Week 1.

Bill Belichick Makes A COVID Clarification: 'As A Team, We're Better Off If Everyone Is Vaccinated'Before taking any questions about New England's Week 1 tilt against the Miami Dolphins, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick started his Monday morning Zoom call with reporters by clarifying some comments that he made about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Light Foundation Raffling Off Two Tickets To Patriots-Buccaneers In 'Return Of The GOAT Sweepstakes'Tom Brady's return to Gillette Stadium is the hottest ticket in town. Former Patriots left tackle Matt Light wants to send you to one of the biggest regular season games in NFL history.

Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan Gets Another Shot In NFL, Re-Signs With New Orleans SaintsFormer Patriots receiver Chris Hogan is back on an NFL roster.