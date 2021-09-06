BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium is the hottest ticket in town. Former Patriots left tackle Matt Light wants to send you to one of the biggest regular season games in NFL history.

The Light Foundation is raffling off a pair of tickets to Patriots-Buccaneers in Foxboro on Oct. 3, giving fans a chance to score a one-in-a-lifetime experience when Brady returns to Gillette for the first time since departing for Tampa Bay. It’s called the “Return Of The GOAT Sweepstakes,” and tickets can be purchased through Wednesday, Sept. 8. A winner will be announced on Friday, Sept. 10.

“We’re having fun again and these sweepstakes do so much for the Light Foundation and our mission of working with kids in the outdoors. This stadium will be rocking — it always does but Oct. 3 will be a whole different dimension,” Light told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton.

The grand prize winner will get two tickets to the Patriots-Buccaneers game, plus overnight accommodations for two in Foxboro, dinner for two at Davio’s at Patriot Place, a $250 gift card to the Patriots Pro Shop, and a $1,500 stipend for taxes and transportation to and from the game.

“What I love about these is you don’t have to have all the money in the room; you just have to take a chance,” said Light. “For $10 you get a chance to be at what is going to be one heck of a moment here.

“That game, even I look forward to,” Light added. “I’m not sure we can hype it up enough.”

There will also be a first prize winner who scores a pair of tickets to New England’s Sept. 12 opener against the Miami Dolphins.