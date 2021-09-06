RAYMOND, N.H. (CBS) — A man was charged with child endangerment after he was allegedly caught driving well over 100 MPH. New Hampshire State Police added extra patrols on Route 101 in Raymond for Labor Day.
They say 31-year-old Joshua Parent, of Manchester, was clocked going 135 MPH. He was arrested and charged with reckless operation, and endangering the welfare of a child among other violations because two kids under the age of five were in his car.
More than 50 motor vehicle stops were recorded, and drivers faced multiple offenses including speed, following too close, and reckless operation.
In 11 of the stops, drivers were accused of going over 90 MPH. Another man, 44-year-old Paul Robinson, was caught going 116 MPH.
Both Robinson and Parent will appear in 10th Circuit Court-Candia Division at a later date.