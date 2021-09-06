DUXBURY (CBS) — On the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Duxbury will be dedicating a new memorial at the town’s fire station.
The town says it has taken the help of many people to bring the vision for a memorial to completion.
We had a vision to make a 9/11 memorial. So many people have come together to help and be part of it. We hope you can be there in person when we dedicate it on the 20th anniversary. The ceremony begins at 8:30 on 9/11/21. #September11 #FDNY pic.twitter.com/S3WvB9wOvI
— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) September 6, 2021
The memorial is being dedicated to the victims and survivors of the terror attack. According to the fire department, it will contain a piece of steel from the fallen towers.
The ceremony, which is open to the public, begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday