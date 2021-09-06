CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Duxbury News, September 11

DUXBURY (CBS) — On the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Duxbury will be dedicating a new memorial at the town’s fire station.

The town says it has taken the help of many people to bring the vision for a memorial to completion.

The memorial is being dedicated to the victims and survivors of the terror attack. According to the fire department, it will contain a piece of steel from the fallen towers.

The ceremony, which is open to the public, begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday

 

CBSBoston.com Staff