BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots receiver Chris Hogan is back on an NFL roster. Hogan, who was released by the Saints last week as part of the team’s roster cuts, is re-signing with New Orleans ahead of Week 1 of the 2021 season.
After a brief retirement from football where he tried his hand at pro lacrosse, Hogan is getting another shot in the NFL, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. He was impressive for the Saints during training camp and the preseason, and given New Orleans' depleted receiving corps, the 33-year-old Hogan will likely have a role in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.
Hogan struggled with the New York Jets in 2020, catching only 14 passes for 118 yards over five games. He had just eight receptions over seven games for the Carolina Panthers in 2019.
But he had a solid three-year stint in New England from 2016-18, in which Hogan won a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots. In three postseason games in 2016, Hogan hauled in 17 receptions for 332 yards and a pair of touchdowns in New England's march to a Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Saints also re-signed quarterback Trevor Siemian on Monday, according to Garafolo.