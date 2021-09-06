BOSTON (CBS) – One person was killed and another was rescued from the roof of a burning home in Brighton early Monday morning.

Flames broke out just after midnight at the multi-family home on Perthshire Road.

When the first firefighters arrived, they found a woman trapped on the roof of the second floor after she climbed out a window on the third floor.

Cell phone video showed flames shooting from the second to third floors.

“Extreme conditions made any kind of rescue very difficult. Heavy fire. 3rd floor was ready to flash over when they got up there. So this was extremely difficult conditions,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey.

At approximately 12:30 this morning Companies responded to 32 Perthshire Road in Brighton, heavy fire in the rear of a 2 1/2 story occupied building. Fire on floors 2 and 3 on the rear porches , a 2nd and 3rd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/I0lzTqomuH — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 6, 2021

Once firefighters made their way into the home they found one victim on the third floor who was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

One resident and two firefighters were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire, which displaced nine people, is still under investigation.