BOSTON (CBS) – Decision time is at hand for Boston voters at a pivotal moment in the city’s history.

On Tuesday, September 14, a preliminary election will choose two mayoral candidates to compete in the November 2 runoff. Also on the September ballot: races for at-large and district seats on the City Council.

The issues of most importance to Boston voters – including housing, the racial climate, education and public safety – have been well-documented in public polling over the past year. So when we sat down for Zoom interviews with the five candidates who draw measurable support in those polls, we asked each of them the same questions tied to those four major issues.

With a minimal investment of time, you can compare and contrast their responses side-by-side by clicking here and watching each interview. While none of these interviews ran especially long, candidates were advised to take all the time they wanted to respond, without the type of back-and-forth we normally bring to our interviews. You will be the judge of who answers most directly, creatively and persuasively.

At the end of each interview, the candidates will tell you where to go online to find out more about them and their candidacies. (One even gives out her personal cell phone number.)

Do your due diligence. Then make sure to vote on September 14 (all the information you might need is here).

Follow WBZ-TV, CBSN Boston and cbsboston.com for more news and analysis of the race between now and the 14th. Then watch your vote count by joining our comprehensive election coverage on all three outlets.