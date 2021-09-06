BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox appeared to be on their way to a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Rays early in Monday’s game at Fenway Park. But with a series of unfortunate errors in the span of about a minute, Boston’s big 7-1 lead over the Rays turned into just a two-run cushion.

Boston ace Chris Sale appeared to be in cruise control when he got the first two outs in the top of the fourth. But then things fell apart for the Red Sox, lowlighted by Alex Verdugo losing a deep fly in the sun in centerfield.

With two outs in the inning, Sale allowed three straight singles to load the bases. Just when it seemed like he had gotten out of the jam with a deep pop up to center off the bat of Nelson Cruz, Alex Verdugo lost the ball in the sun. Three runs scored as Cruz raced for third, and the Rays DH came home when second baseman Taylor Motter airmailed his relay throw to third.

It was a four-run pop up for the Rays — or a “Little League home run” — and one ugly sequence by the Red Sox.

Instead of the final out to get Sale out of the inning, four runs scored and Boston’s 7-1 lead was down to 7-5. Sale’s day was over two batters later after he allowed two more infield singles. He gave up five hits in the top of the fourth, and 10 overall over his 3.2 innings of work.

Verdugo’s drop was initially ruled a triple but was later changed to a three-base error, so only one of the five runs given up by Sale was earned.

Garrett Richards came out of the bullpen and ended the threat for Tampa, with Verdugo making a nice play on a sharp fly by Austin Meadows for the final out. But what should have been a comfortable afternoon at Fenway quickly turned into another tight game that the Red Sox need to win.