Verdugo's Walk-Off Single Lifts Red Sox Past Tribe 4-3Alex Verdugo hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Report: Tom Brady Tested Positive For COVID-19 Shortly After Bucs' Super Bowl ParadeBrady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for the virus shortly after the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

Jurkovec's 3 TD Passes Carry BC Past Colgate 51-0Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters on Saturday.

Red Sox Grab Reliever Geoff Hartlieb Off Waivers From MetsThe Red Sox have added some pitching depth for the stretch run.

Revolution Defeat Philadelphia Union 1-0, Sets Club Record For Road Wins In A SeasonNew England improves to 7-3-3 on the road, setting a new club record for away victories.