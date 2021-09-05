MEDFORD (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police said a hit-and-run driver slammed into three people who were walking a dog in Medford, leaving one of the victims with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the group was walking the dog in a parking lot on Mystic Ave on Saturday around 9:05 p.m., approaching the sidewalk on the southwest side of the road.
A 2018 Chevy Trax left the road, crossed over the sidewalk and hit the group before leaving the scene.
One of the pedestrians went airborne, and suffered life-threatening injuries. A second person suffered minor injuries.
Both were taken to Mass General Hospital.
A Chevy Trax was found about a mile from the scene on Early Ave. State Police said the car matched camera footage and had damage consistent with the crash. Pieces found at the scene matched missing pieces of the car.
No arrests have been made.