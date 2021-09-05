BOSTON (CBS) — Another game, another shake-up in the Red Sox lineup: two more players were placed on the COVID-19 list on Sunday, hours before they were set to face Cleveland at home.

Pitcher Nick Pivetta and Danny Santana were out along with nine of their teammates.

“Every team is dealing with it. You just have to play through it. It’s just like an injury,” Sox fan Salvatore Tecci said.

“If you’re talking about the guys who start for you who are the best players on your team, of course, it’s going to have an impact on how your playoff future plays out,” said Cleveland Indians fan Don Fulkerson.

This comes as spectators are being asked to mask up inside Fenway Park, in team stores, restrooms, and elevators. Those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to mask up at all times.

“If you’re in line to grab a drink or go to the bathroom, I don’t mind wearing a mask for five minutes,” Tecci said.

One Indians fan said the players should step up and all agree to get vaccinated for the sake of the game.

“The guys have to realize they’re getting paid a lot of money to play a game and they have to take precautions, like my friend said, to make sure that they’re there when playoff time comes. No matter what team it is – whether it’s Boston or Cleveland,” Fulkerson said.

Businesses steps from the ballpark are still with COVID as well.

“It’s real life too. It’s not just in the game that we love – certainly in the restaurant business. We just have to roll with the punches now,” said restaurant owner John Caron.