Indians Homer In 19th Straight; Beat Sox 11-5The Indians salvaged the finale of the series with an 11-5 victory over the COVID-impacted Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Red Sox Add Two More, Including Sunday's Starting Pitcher, To Growing COVID ListThe Boston Red Sox scratched Nick Pivetta on Sunday and placed the right-hander on the COVID-19 injured list.

Verdugo's Walk-Off Single Lifts Red Sox Past Tribe 4-3Alex Verdugo hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Report: Tom Brady Tested Positive For COVID-19 Shortly After Bucs' Super Bowl ParadeBrady told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive for the virus shortly after the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

Jurkovec's 3 TD Passes Carry BC Past Colgate 51-0Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters on Saturday.