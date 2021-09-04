TEWKSBURY (CBS) — A Wilmington woman faces OUI charges for the fourth time after she was arrested on Thursday. Tewksbury Police say they pulled over 55-year-old Kimberly Labrossiere after she was driving erratically on Main Street without headlines on.
During the stop, Labrossiere showed signs of impairment, according to police.
She was charged with OUI Liquor 4th offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, and other violations such as having an open container of alcohol, and defective headlights.
Labossiere was arraigned at Lowell District Court on Friday.