BROCKTON (CBS) — A teenager was shot and killed Saturday morning in Brockton on Sprague Avenue at around 1:40 a.m.

The victim is 16-year-old Lee Monteiro, as confirmed by his family to WBZ-TV. Monteiro was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was a student at Brockton Champion High School.

Joel McKernan, his former football coach, described the teen as a fun-loving athlete.

“Just a good kid. Enthusiastic, loved the game of football. Everyone kind of was drawn to him. He had a lot of friends on the team,” said McKernan.

According to police, there was a large crowd in the area of Sprague Avenue for a house party. Neighbors say gunfire then erupted at the party.

“The kids were going crazy. They didn’t let each other go by. I was like ‘No, you guys have to stop.’ And they were like, ‘No, we got to go, we got to go.’ They all panicked,” said neighbor Lillian Padilla.

Two detectives could be seen in the backyard, evident that a party happened the night before. A shoe, liquor bottles and broken glass littered the roadway.

Neighbors and friends can’t help but feel for the young man’s family.

“They’re taking this very hard. It’s such a tragic loss. 16 years old. It’s senseless,” said McKernan.

The victim’s older brother is distraught, telling WBZ-TV they’re grieving and now forced to make funeral arrangements.

Police are still trying to narrow down the person responsible. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.