BOSTON (CBS) — A public health advisory for Jamaica Pond has been lifted.
The pond is now open for recreational activities like boating and fishing and warning signs were removed.
Jamaica Pond has been closed since July 30 because of a potentially dangerous boom of cyanobacteria algae.
The advisory was lifted after the water was tested multiple times over the last two weeks.