By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) — Early voting for the preliminary mayoral election in Boston begins Saturday. The field will be cut from five to two.

A new poll shows Michelle Wu has the lead going into the race. The MassINC Polling Group found she had 30% support.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Annissa Essaibi-George, and Andrea Campbell have less than half that amount.

John Barros, the only man still in the race, comes in fifth with four percent.

Boston Mayoral Candidates as of Sept. 4 (WBZ-TV)

Nineteen percent say they’re still undecided.

Early voting runs until Friday, September 10.

