BOSTON (CBS) — Early voting for the preliminary mayoral election in Boston begins Saturday. The field will be cut from five to two.
A new poll shows Michelle Wu has the lead going into the race. The MassINC Polling Group found she had 30% support.
Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Annissa Essaibi-George, and Andrea Campbell have less than half that amount.
John Barros, the only man still in the race, comes in fifth with four percent.
Nineteen percent say they’re still undecided.
Early voting runs until Friday, September 10.