BROCKTON (CBS) — A teenager was shot and killed early Saturday in Brockton. It happened on Sprague Avenue around 1:40 a.m.

The victim is 16-year-old Lee Monteiro, as confirmed by his family to WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan. Monteiro was pronounced dead at the scene. He was a student at Brockton Champion High School.

According to police, there was a large crowd in the area for a party.

“I came out and said, ‘What’s going on?’ Someone got shot, someone got shot,’” said neighbor Lillian Padilla.

Neighbors say gunfire erupted at a house party.

“The kids were going crazy. They didn’t let each other go by. I was like ‘No, you guys have to stop.’ And they were like, ‘We got to go, we got to go.’ They all panicked,” said Padilla.

Two detectives could be seen in the backyard, evident that a party happened the night before. A shoe, liquor bottles and broken glass littered the roadway.

Padilla says she’s still in shock, and feels for the boy’s family.

“These kids, like, I don’t know what to think about. I mean, 16, starting school. The mother. I mean, I can still hear the mother yelling and crying. It was bad.”

Police are still investigating the shooting and are looking for suspects.