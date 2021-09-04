BROCKTON (CBS) — Brockton Police say a teenager was shot and killed early Saturday. It happened on Sprague Avenue around 1:40 a.m.
The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, there was a large crowd in the area for a party.
The victim is not being identified at this time.
Police are still investigating.