(CBS) — Looking for a new job? Vermont is offering a hefty financial incentive for job seekers to head north.
The state is offering to cover up to $7,500 in relocation expenses for people who move there for work as part of its Worker Relocation Grant Program.
Vermont’s Labor Department lists 50 qualifying occupations that are experiencing worker shortages, including bartenders, cashiers, cooks, carpenters, landscapers, teachers and registered nurses.
Eligible applicants must move to the state – not just temporarily – and be a full-time employee for one of the qualifying jobs.
The New Relocating Worker Grant is now open and accepting applications. Learn more on how to get up to $7,500 of your relocation expenses reimbursed. Visit our website for eligibility, FAQs, and more. #ThinkVT https://t.co/8TP7OzomJG pic.twitter.com/3mE7AZ9hks
— ThinkVermont (@ThinkVermont) August 23, 2021
Click here to learn more about the program and apply.
Like the rest of the country, Vermont is experiencing a worker shortage, especially in the hospitality industry.
“We are getting all kinds of reports from different employers — they don’t have enough people coming and showing up for interviews,” Joan Goldstein, Vermont’s commissioner of economic development, told CBS MoneyWatch.
Back in 2018, Vermont announced it would pay people $10,000 to move to the state and work remotely.