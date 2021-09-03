Patriots' Teammates Believe In Mac Jones: 'He's More Ready Than Anybody Really Knows'The Patriots don't appear to have any doubts whatsoever about the readiness of rookie Mac Jones to start at quarterback.

Matt Turner Earns Another International Clean Sheet As US Draws 0-0 At El Salvador In World Cup Qualifying OpenerAmerican players and the entire U.S. soccer community waited 1,424 days for this moment. Neither a triumph nor another tumble, the night showed problems mixed among promise.

Boomer Esiason, Bill Cowher Both High On Patriots After Team's Switch To Mac JonesThe 2021 season is a whole lot more interesting for the New England Patriots now that the team has handed the reins over to rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Red Sox Beat Rays 4-0The Boston Red Sox beat Tampa Bay 4-0 on Thursday night for a split of their four-game series with the AL East-leading Rays.

Cowboys Don't Seem Interested In Signing Cam NewtonDallas can now seemingly be crossed off the list for Cam Newton.