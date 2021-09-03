BOSTON (CBS) — Playing in Boston’s Harambee Park, young neighbors get some notes in networking.

Marcos Baugh runs Urban Golf Club, where all are welcome.

“I frame golf as a tool. Not so much a sport or just a game to be played. It really is a tool that can bridge socioeconomic gaps in the community,” the 27-year-old Stoughton native explained. “It’s always about who you meet and who you know. I don’t think there’s a better place to know or meet somebody then on the golf course.”

This is about a lot more than golf instruction. There are some really important conversations happening here. Urban Golf Club also teaches kids financial literary – setting the foundation for a lifetime of smart spending and saving money.

“Some kids don’t have access to a bank account. I’ll take it upon myself to give them a shoebox with the logo and check in once a month and see if they have the money from the month before,” Baugh said.

There are big plans for the growing program, which is built on core values of patience, humility, and accountability.

“They can do it. They can do whatever they want to. It’s so much more than just hitting a ball,” Baugh said.

Doesn’t take long to know it’s a hit.

“I never try anything new. Even if it’s eating something, I’m a super picky eater. Something new like golf, I’m proud of myself for doing,” one newcomer said.

See more of the Urban Golf Club in action on their Instagram account at @UrbanGolfClubInc.

You can donate to the club or get in touch with Marcos Baugh at http://urbangolfclub.org/.