CHESTER, Penn. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (16-4-4; 52 pts.) defeated the Philadelphia Union, 1-0, on the road at Subaru Park on Friday night.

Midfielder Matt Polster netted the game’s lone goal in the 33rd minute on Arnór Traustason’s sixth assist of the season. The Revolution preserved the one-goal lead and picked up the seventh clean sheet of the season despite going down to 10 men in the 59th minute, as Traustason was ejected after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession.

With tonight’s victory, New England improves to 7-3-3 on the road, setting a new club record for away victories. The Revolution, the first MLS team to reach 50 points this season, need only one more triumph to tie the team’s all-time mark of 17 wins in a season. New England, 2-0-1 against the Union this season, including a 1-0-1 mark at Subaru Park, finish unbeaten in the season series against Philadelphia for the first time since 2015.

Goalkeeper Brad Knighton picked up his third clean sheet in his sixth start of the season. The former Union goalkeeper recorded eight saves in the shutout performance, one shy of his career high, as he improved to 5-1-0 on the season. Knighton’s five consecutive wins are a personal best.

Polster, who registered his 100th start in MLS, netted his second goal of the season, both against Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Carles Gil returned to action in his first appearance in ret July 31 and submitted a 24-minute shift off the bench, logging one shot on target.

New England returns home next Saturday, September 11 for a meeting with New York City FC at Gillette Stadium. The home match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.