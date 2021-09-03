BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,703 new confirmed COVID cases and 10 additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 714,691. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,909.
There were 82,838 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.43%.
There are 609 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 162 patients currently in intensive care.